Lady Antlers fall 3-1 to No. 2 ranked NB Canyon

Tivy rocked the state’s second-ranked Class 5A volleyball team for a win in the first set and had New Braunfels Canyon its heels before the Lady Antlers finally succumbed, 25-18, 8-25, 16-25, 13-25 on Tivy’s home court Tuesday.
The Lady Antlers (16-18, 4-4) became only the second District 26-5A team to take NB Canyon (34-6, 8-0) past three sets, the other being Smithson Valley.
“Our energy was amazing, our ball control was good, we stuck to the game plan and exposed some holes on Canyon’s side of the net. I was proud of our effort,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates. “The first set was the most consistent we have played all season. We were really super consistent and took the ball back."
When the two met in the district starter in September, Canyon beat Tivy 25-7, 25-17, 25-16.
First set success began immediately when Maddy Fiedler served Tivy in front, 2-0, and after briefly knotted 2-2, the Lady Antlers rolled ahead 10-5 following Taylor Kubacak’s service run that was aided by a block from Allie Finch.
Kills by Stella Hendricks and Kubacak helped increase Tivy’s lead to 16-8, from which point the Lady Antlers nickel-and-dimed their way to game point, 24-17 once Grace Copeland landed an ace over the net. NB Canyon did eventually break serve, but Kubacak’s put-back ended the set in Tivy’s favor.
Kubacak finished with 12 kills, Fiedler and Copeland had one ace each. Fielder managed 16 assists. Copeland pitched in two blocks and Karlyn Dyal went for 12 digs as respective stat leaders for the match.
Canyon rumbled awake to dominate set two, leading 6-0, when the Lady Cougars threw down two kills.
“We lost ball control in the final three sets, and Canyon did make some adjustments that worked for them,” said Coates. “We did take some steps in the right direction, but to be the team we can be, we have to maintain ball control."
After an early 1-1 stalemate in the third set, Tivy scrambled to trail only 6-5 through its first four servers of Fiedler, Hendricks, Dyal and Emma Miller. NB Canyon broke serve, however, and the Cougars ran off four points to lead 12-5 enroute to maintaining control for the duration.
Another long serve for NB Canyon resulted in five straight points to boost the Cougars up 23-11 in Set 4. Hendricks’ hit gave Tivy its final point of the set.
Additional kills were notched by Dyal (8), Hendricks (7), Finch (2), and Copeland (1). Top assisters besides Fielder were Dyal with eight, and Kubacak with four. Finch added one blocked shot. More digs came from Hendricks (11), Kubacak (6), Miller (5), Copeland (4), Reelyn Andreas (4), Fiedler (3), Copeland (2), Hattie Ahrens (1), and Finch (1).
LADY ANTLERS VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Oct. 4
New Braunfels Canyon over Tivy 25-18, 8-25, 16-25, 13-25
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Taylor Kubacak 12, Karlyn Dyal 8, Stella Hendricks 7, Allie Finch 2, Grace Copeland 1; Aces: Madellyn Fiedler 1, Copeland 1; Assists: - Fiedler 16,
Karlyn Dyal 8, Taylor Kubacak 4; Blocks: Copeland 2, Finch 1; Digs: Dyal 12, Hendricks 11, Kubacak 6, Emma Miller 5, Copeland 4, Reelyn Andreas 4, Fiedler 3, Copeland 2, Hattie Ahrens 1, Finch 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.