Lady Antlers down F'burg; JV falls, freshmen sweep

Tivy started off its 2021 volleyball season with a nice piece of success against traditional rival Fredericksburg in four sets on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Despite the two Hwy. 16 programs being in different classifications – Tivy 5A, Fredericksburg 4A – competition between the two is usually spirited.
Scores went Tivy’s way 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22.
Taylor Kubacak was dominant for Tivy with 17 kills, 11 aces and 13 digs.
Stella Hendricks also made 17 kills while Madellyn Fiedler dished up 26 assists, and Hailey Davis went up for two blocks.
Junior Varsity, Freshmen
The junior varsity dropped its matches in three sets 21-25, 25-17, 10-25.
Kourtney Lutz led kills with five. Hattie Ahrens had 10 assists. One block each was turned in by Kenley Tackett and Arina Munerlyn. Madison McDaniel recorded four service aces.
Tivy’s freshmen team took Fredericksburg in two straights sets, 26-24, 25-19.
Kills leaders were Reelyn Andreas and Madellyn Fiedler with five each, and Judah Davis with four. The trio also combined for 10 aces split between five for Davis, three by Fiedler and two from Andreas.
