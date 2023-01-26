Antlers edged by Seguin

SEGUIN – The Matadors sent the Antlers away from Seguin with a 59-53 loss when Tivy hit the road for more District 26-5A boys basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Seguin’s big third quarter proved pivotal when Tivy found itself outscored by eight points, 23-15. The Antlers had the edge at halftime, 26-23.
Jaden Frausto led Tivy with 19 points.
Jackson Johnston added 15, Quentin Vega recorded 10, Mason Carlile hit for seven, and Mekhi Frazier finished with two.
Sub-varsity splits with Matadors
Tivy’s junior varsity and freshmen boys basketball teams broke even in their games against Seguin on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity suffered a heart-breaking loss to Seguin, falling 52-51.
Mason Houston was lead pointer with 19.
Sam Ibarra also was in double figures with 14 points.
Freshmen
The Antler freshmen team won a close contest 50-47 against the Matadors.
President Calamaco led Tivy with 17 points.
Anthony Montoya contributed another 14 points.
TIVY ANTLERS v SEGUIN
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Seguin 59, Tivy 53
Tivy -- 10 16 15 12 -- 53
Seguin 12 11 23 13 -- 59
TIVY – Jaden Frausto 3-4-1-19, Jackson Johnston 7-0-1-15, Quentin Vega 2-1-3-10, Mason Carlile 1-1-2-7, Mekhi Frazier 1-0-0-2
SEGUIN – Jackson 5-3-4-23, Williams 8-0-0-16, D. Matthews 5-1-0-13, Jones 2-1-0-5, J. Matthews 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 26, Seguin 23
Free Throws: Tivy – 5 of 9 (55.5-percent); Seguin – 7 of 10 (70-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (4), Carlile (1), Vega (1); Seguin – Jackson (3), D. Matthews (1), Jones (1)
