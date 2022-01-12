Spikes take three games from Wimberley

Hal Peterson Middle School eighth grade Spikes split basketball games with Wimberley on Monday in road action, both seventh grade Spikes teams won games against Wimberley Spikes Gym.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team narrowly lost to Wimberley 57-54.
President Calamaco had 13 points in the effort and George Eastland also scored double digits with 11.
Remaining points were from Colin Rose (8), TK Davis (7), Anthony Sanchez (5), Alan Viera (5), Davis Caraway (3), and Kahleb Ortiz (2).
Spikes 8B
In the Spikes 8B game, four players went for 10 or more points during a 68-26 win.
Anthony Montoya scored 16. Christian Hauser had 12, while Mikkel Pieper and Jeremiah Wright finished with 10 each.
Dylan Melton added seven points. Guy Flores pitched in six. Hilton Bock tossed in three. Jake Zirkel and Gavin Purcell posted two apiece to round out scoring.
Spikes 7A
The HPMS 7A team edged the Texans 21-18 and were led in points by Caleb Peschel with eight.
Ethan Rendon added six points. Seth Shuler logged three. Two each were courtesy of Brandon Montoya and Aiden Zavala.
Spikes 7B
In the Spikes 7B game, HPMS secured its game 32-8, receiving six points apiece from Madden Brooks, Trevon Vergara and Caleb Eaton.
Nolan Anders scored five points. Tralex Dresser and Denley Landrum had three each. Xavier Alamandariz recorded two and one was from Trevon Holmes.
The Spikes will take on Boerne South Wednesday, Jan. 19, with the seventh graders on the road and eighth grade teams hosting.
