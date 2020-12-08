Season's end

SAN MARCOS — Our Lady of the Hills ran into a battering ram – literally – when Bryan Allen Academy bounced the Hawks out of TAPPS Division II playoff contention, 64-16, on Saturday in a third-round game.
From the first play at Bears Field on the San Marcos Academy campus, there was a snowball effect as the Hawks (8-1) were swamped both defensively and offensively by the Rams (6-3).
Bryan Allen converted five OLH turnovers into five of its eight touchdowns and led 56-0 at one point before the Hawks avoided being shut out by virtue of a pair of second-quarter scores, but the game was called at halftime due to six-man football’s 45-point rule.
OLH wound up losing an opening fumble and had four passes intercepted, with two of those being taken in for six points.
A lost ball by OLH on the game’s first snap was recovered by the Rams, who used one play to rush Brent Tucker into the end zone from 37 yards out with only seven seconds gone off the game clock.
Tucker finished the game with two more offensive TD runs of 45 and 40 yards, threw a pass for another score, and returned interceptions 38 and 19 yards to the end zone to pretty much account as a one-player wrecking crew.
An Ethan Lucas to Aaron Boegner pass added another six points for Bryan Allen, and Boegner also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Jihu Lee booted all eight extra points for the Rams, who now have a fourth-round matchup against Marble Falls Faith Academy.
The Rams led 32-0 after one quarter and raised their advantage to 56-0 before OLH quarterback Kolten Kitchens broke loose for a 41-yard jaunt to paydirt with 3:42 left until halftime.
OLH’s Deacon Cruz came on with under a minute remaining in the game and tossed a 45-yard completion to Davis Clifton for the Hawks’ final score. Stephen Grocki kicked both extra PATs.
OLH mounted two early scoring threats, only to have both thwarted by penalties. Kitchens’ 44-yard pass to Stefan Sirianni reached the Rams’ 4-yard line, but was called back due to offensive pass interference, and a 49-yard TD strike to Clifton was also nullified because of an illegal block.
“The hard part of losing is it’s the end for the seniors, and seeing the pain they are in after the loss,” OLH coach Chris Ramirez said. “They have put in a lot of time for us, and Luke (Martinez) has actually been with the program since the age of nine when he was a waterboy.”
Martinez is one of 14 seniors on this year’s roster. The others are Kitchens, Clifton, Julian Garza, Clayton Gillen, Dalton Herndon, Chandler Harris, Matthew Cummings, Alessio Wilson, Matthew Romero, Hayden Juenke, Marcus Martinez, Noah Spino and Cade Crawley.
“In terms of character and loving each other, this was a fun team to coach, and I’m so proud of the way they have represented our school and community,” Ramirez said. “And while it’s tough to end with a loss, I’m just glad we did not have the season ended by COVID and instead got to finish on the field.”
