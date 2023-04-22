Antlers one step closer to playoffs with 10-0 Pieper win

SAN ANTONIO – The Antlers took only five innings to crush Comal Pieper 10-0 Friday, April 21 to further enhance Tivy’s post-season baseball aspirations.
“We just need to keep winning,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
Tivy’s latest District 26-5A victory was the team’s fifth straight, going to 7-5 for all district outings and 17-11-1 which is one more win than last season.
‘We were still in a tie with Boerne Champion and Pieper for third and fourth. Champion has Seguin next, we have Veterans Memorial, and Pieper has Smithson Valley,” Russ said.
The Antlers finish regular season action hosting Veterans Memorial this Friday.
Pieper’s home field offered little in the way of an advantage when the Antlers completed their sweep of the Warriors that started in Kerrville where the Antlers won 4-0.
In the latest meeting Tivy rang up seven hits against three Pieper pitchers while Eric Tenery went the distance for Tivy. Tivy’s defense supported well in the fact the Antlers committed no errors.
Tenery allowed four hits, struckout four, and walked two. Tenery contributed a hit and two RBI when he had a bat in his hands.
Kale Lackey, Aiden Cline, Bailey Blaker, Stormy Rhodes, Tanner Beck, and Guy Flores laid down hits as well.
Cline and Hayden Kneese scored two runs, and one run apiece showed up from Lackey, Adan Hernandez, Rhodes, Guy Flores, Austin Eaheart, and Wiley Flores.
Lackey added two RBI as did Hernandez, and one RBI was credited to Blaker, Rhodes, and Beck.
TIVY ANTLERS v COMAL PIEPER
Friday, April 21
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 3 7 0 x x -- 10 7 2
PIEPER -- 0 0 0 0 0 x x -- 0 4 2
DBL: Kale Lackey
HBP: Adan Hernandez, Stormy Rhodes
SB: Guy Flores
WP: Eric Tenery (5 innings, 4 hits, 4 K’s, 2 walk)
