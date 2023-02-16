Antlers give first place Pieper a fight to 1-1 draw

Tivy gave a solid accounting of itself when the Antlers hosted first place Comal Pieper for District 26-5A boys soccer Tuesday, Feb. 14, coming away with a 1-1 draw.
Both sides notched their goals in the first half.
Will Robinson made Tivy’s score off an assist from Ian Jacome.
Cris Tienda stood out at goal by making nine saves.
“We played one of our better games of the year against Pieper. We fought hard and surprised a lot of people. Pieper was in first place in our district, and we played toe-to-toe with them,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker. “This doesn't surprise me though. I have seen our potential all year. Hopefully we can stay healthy and turn a corner in our season. Our defense was really good. We dominated the first half possession, and did a good job keeping our cool in the second half. We got them out of their comfort zone, and pressed the issue. It was a fun game and a vital point for the playoff run."
