Tivy tennis hosts Antler Invitational

Tivy’s Lexi Harrel and Shayna Meeks highlighted the Lady Antlers’ showing at this week’s Tivy Invitational by wining first place in girls’ doubles competition.
Alex Tran paced third in boys’ singles for the best finish by an Antler.
The next serve for Tivy tennis will be March 26-27 in Boerne’s Big 12 Varsity Tournament.
