Lady Hawks can't contain NB Christian

OLH’s Lady Hawks dropped their second game of the season when New Braunfels Christian left Cailloux Gymnasium with a 49-19 decision in TAPPS non-district basketball.
The Lady Hawks managed a second straight game of 10-plus markers from Tania Angel who put together a pair of three-pointers as part of her 10 points.
Taylor Bloom added six points, Sophie Mein had two, and Maya Mein contributed a free throw.
LADY HAWKS BOXSCORE
New Braunfels Christian 49, OLH 19
OLH – 1 7 3 8 -- 19
NBC -- 18 16 8 7 -- 49
LADY HAWKS – Tania Angel 1-2-2-10, Taylor Bloom 3-0-0-6, Sophie Mein 1-0-0-2, Maya Mein 0-0-1-1
NBC – West 7-1-0-17, Webb 1-3-0-11, El-Kadi 5-0-0-10, Albergaria 1-1-0-5, Slaughter 2-0-0-4, Merz 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: NBC 34, OLH 8
Free Throws: OLH 3 of 6 (50.0-percent), NBC 1 of 4 (25-percent)
3-pointers: OLH – Angel (2); NBC – Webb (3), Albergaria (1)
