Antlers suffer 7-0 loss to Champion

It was rough night for Tivy when Boerne Champion took a 7-0 decision in boys’ District 26-5A soccer played Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Antler Stadium.
“It was just one of those nights where it seemed that every time they put a ball on frame it went in. We played toe-to-toe with them the whole game. If the scoreboard wasn't running you definitely wouldn't have thought the score was what it was,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker.
Cris Tienda managed six saves in front of the net for Tivy.
