Lady Pirates blank Goldthwaite

Center Point’s all-around effort in a 9-0 win over Goldthwaite, snapping the Lady Pirates’ two game skid, was just part of the story that took place Tuesday, April 18 on Center Point’s home turf.
Kaylee Blackledge tossed a no-hitter, registered 15 strikeouts, and walked none as Center Point posted its seventh shutout of the year in getting to 10-4 in 28-2A softball games and 14-13 overall.
Blackledge’s performance allowed the Texas Tech bound senior to eclipse 900 career strikeouts. Blackledge aided off the mound as well by scoring two runs, earning a hit, and batting in a run. She was one of six batters managing hits, and was put on base another time when she was hit by a pitch.
Maria Diaz and Grace Geurin led Center Point’s nine hit attack with two each. Diaz included a double as one of her connects. Geurin came home twice.
Jasmine Pena also doubled, and also reached when she was hit by a pitch. Samantha Castaneda took a pitch to the body, and connected for a double as well. Kahly Mendoza singled and scored. Lily Espinosa was one of seven players scoring runs after she was put on by way of hit by a pitch as well. Destiny Johnson was in on RBI with one.
Castaneda, Pena, Mendoza, and Hannah Batcheller made up remaining runs during Center Point’s sweep of the Lady Eagles who lost their first meeting with the Lady Pirates 8-0.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v GOLDTHWAITE
Tuesday, April 18
R H E
CENTER POINT – 1 0 0 1 0 7 x -- 9 8 1
GOLDTHWAITE -- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 0 5
DB: Samantha Castaneda, Jasmine Pena
SB: Kaylee Blackledge (2)
HBP: Castaneda, Pena, Blackledge, Lily Espinosa
WP: Blackledge (7 innings, 15 K’s, 0 hits, 0 walks)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.