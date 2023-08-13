Lady Antlers open at home, earn spot in tourney gold bracket

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy wrapped up its first week of the 2023 volleyball season with a 5-3 record by defeating one of its District 26-5A rivals in tournament action, claiming its tourney pool and taking a home court win.
NISD/NEISD Gold Bracket
The Lady Antlers went three sets in their final Gold Bracket match played Saturday against one of their district opponents, Smithson Valley, at the NISD/NEISD Classic in San Antonio.
Tivy handed the Lady Rangers their loss in three sets, 25-12, 11-25, 26-24.
Taylor Kubacak made 14 kills and was part of a trio that blocked shots for Tivy. Rylie Coates and Addie Kincaid also managed blocks.
Judah Davis, Leighton Hale and Reelyn Andreas aced serves over Smithson Valley. Karlyn Dyal assisted 10 times to contribute and also had 14 digs.
Claiming a win over Smithson Valley came after Tivy’s own tough losses to San Antonio Warren and San Antonio O’Connor in earlier Saturday serves.
Barring future tournament faceoffs before district, Tivy and Smithson Valley will not meet again until the fourth district match slated Sept. 19 at Antler Gym during ‘TFND Night’.
Tivy’s next tournament outings are at New Braunfels’ Fraulein Tournament to be played Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 17-19.
Warren held off Tivy 25-18, 25-21 and O’Connor got past Tivy 25-15, 28-26.
In the match versus Warren, Dyal had 11 kills, and two ace. Maddie Fielder assisted 10 times. Kubacak led digs with 14.
Against O’Connor Kubacak had 13 kills and one ace. Andreas and Hale also served aces. Fiedler came away with 11 assists, Kincaid blocked a shot, and Hale had 10 digs.
The Lady Antlers dominated pool play Friday, Aug. 11 at the tourney where Tivy went 3-0 with wins over Midland Christian, Laredo Alexander and San Antonio Clark.
Tivy beat Midland Christian 25-19, 25-11. Laredo Alexander fell 25-20, 25-16. Clark went three sets before losing to the Lady Antlers 13-25, 25-16, 25-22.
Sweeping their pool propelled Tivy into the Gold Bracket.
Kubacak led Tivy in kills (8), aces (6), blocks (1) and digs (7) in the Midland Christian match and Fiedler topped assists with 11.
In the Laredo Alexander match Kubacak had 10 kills and two blocks, while one ace each came from Andreas, Fiedler and Stella Hendricks. Dyal added 11 assists and Hendricks had 11 digs.
Hendricks came up with 13 digs and three aces in the match with Clark. Kubacak had 113 kills, and Dyal dished 12 assists.
Split at home
Highway 16 rival Fredericksburg provided Tivy the opportunity to snag its first homecourt volleyball win of the young season when the Lady Antlers scrapped past the Lady Billies 26-24, 25-16, 25-19 in non-district action Tuesday, Aug. 8.
The win followed a season opening loss to San Antonio Cornerstone and Tivy had to work for its initial victory by scrambling back from a first set deficit while holding off Fredericksburg’s own rally in the third after dominating the second set.
Fredericksburg led 24-23 in the first set, needing just one point to defeat Tivy, but after breaking Fredericksburg’s serve Kubacak served Tivy into a 24-24 tie. Kubacak followed with another pair of serves that eventually gave Tivy the lead, 25-24, then the win.
Kubacak was instrumental earlier in the set when she served up four points that gave Tivy an 11-8 advantage that erased Fredericksburg’s early leads, although the Lady Billies largest lead had been three points.
There were 12 occasions in the first set when neither team held more than one-point leads over the other, and there were five ties. For the entire three sets Tivy and Fredericksburg combined 24 times to hold single digit leads, and the teams were tied 10 times throughout the evening, including five in the first set.
Tivy never trailed in the second set where Leighton Hale and Andreas served up three points each with Hale getting the set winner once Fredericksburg closed the gap to 24-16.
Three ties and seven one-point edges for either side marked the third set where Fiedler marked her time at the service line with three points that stretched Tivy’s lead to 18-13. Once the Lady Billies cut the margin to three, 22-19, Hale finished the match serving and Dyal notched the final point when her hard hit was misplayed by Fredericksburg.
Kubacak’s totals showed the senior leading Tivy with 16 kills, 13 digs, six aces, and three blocks. Fiedler had 13 assists for tops in dishes.
More kills leaders for Tivy included Hendricks (8), Dyal (6), and Judah Davis (1). Aces were also registered by Hale (4), Andreas (3), and Dyal (1). More assists came from Dyal (12), Kubacak (5), Andreas (1), and Rylie Coates (1) who also added one block. Totaling more digs behind Kubacak were Hale (9), Fiedler (8), Hendricks (5), Hattie Ahrens (4), Kincaid (3), Davis (2), Andreas (1), and Dyal (1).
“Fredericksburg played good ball early, but we got in some spots where we were really in rhythm and settled down,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
Cornerstone was opener
Tivy hosted SA Cornerstone in the season opener Monday, Aug, 7, and despite falling in three sets Coates was pleased with the team’s effort against the Warriors who are coming of a 55-2 campaign last year that landed them the number two ranking in the nation on MaxPreps’ volleyball poll.
“We did a heck of a job versus the number two team in the country,” said Coates.
Scores were 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 in favor of the private school power.
Kubacak, starting her fourth and final year on Tivy’s varsity, led the Lady Antlers with 11 kills, eight digs, and one block. Kubacak had one ace serve as did Fiedler and Hale. Dyal topped assists with an even dozen
“We did not win the serves and passing game, but this match was true test. Cornerstone is the kind of team we need to beat to put banners on the wall. The match served a real purpose because Cornerstone has the kind of size not usually seen until the state tournament,” Coates said.
Smithson Valley and New Braunfels Canyon will have similar size, which after facing Cornerstone, should serve Tivy well against those 26-5A teams, according to Coates.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORES
At NISD/NEISD Volleyball Tourney
Saturday, Aug. 12
Tivy over Smithson Valley 25-12, 11-25, 26-24
Stat Leaders for Tivy – Kills: Taylor Kubacak 14, Stella Hendricks, Judah Davis 6, Karlyn Dyal 5, Adelyn Kincaid, Rylie Coates 1; Aces: Judah Davis, Leighton Hale, Reelyn Andreas 2, Maddie Fiedler 1; Assists: Karlyn Dyal 10, Taylor Kubacak 8, Madellyn Fiedler 7, Judah Davis 1; Blocks: Taylor Kubacak, Rylie Coates, Addie Kincaid 1; Digs: Karlyn Dyal 14, Taylor Kubacak 12, Judah Davis 10, Stella Hendricks 7, Leighton Hale 5, Reelyn Andreas 4, Madellyn Fiedler 2, Hattie Ahrens, Adelyn Kincaid, Rylie Coates 1
SA Warren over Tivy 25-18, 25-21
Stat Leaders for Tivy – Kills: Dyal 11, Kubacak 9, Hendricks 5, Coates 3, Kincaid 2, Davis 1; Aces: Dyal 2, Andreas; Assists: Fiedler 10, Dyal 8, Kubacak 7, Hale 2, Andreas 1; Digs: Kubacak 14, Dyal 9, Hendricks 8, Andreas 6, Hale 5, Fielder, Ahrens 2, Davis, Coates 1
SA O'Connor over Tivy 25-15, 28-26
Stat Leaders for Tivy –Kills: Kubacak 13, Dyal, Hendricks 4, Kincaid 1; Aces: Andreas, Hale, Kubacak 1; Assists: Fiedler 11, Dyal 8, Kubacak 4; Blocks: Kincaid 1; Digs: Hale 10, Fiedler 6, Kubacak, Dyal 5, Hendricks, Davis 4, Andreas, Rylie Coates 1
Friday, Aug. 11
Tivy over Midland Christian 25-19, 25-11
Stat Leaders for Tivy – Kills: Kubacak 8, Hendricks 7, Dyal 4, Davis 1 Rylie Coates 2; Aces: Kubacak 6, Andreas, Dyal, Hendricks 1; Assists: Fiedler 11, Kubacak 5, Dyal 3, Leighton Hale 1; Blocks: Kubacak 1; Digs: Kubcak 7, Hale 5, Hendricks 5, Ahrens 4, Dyal 3, Andreas 2, Kincaid, Fiedler, Davis 1, Coates 1
Friday, Aug. 11
Tivy over Laredo Alexander 25-20, 25-16
Stat Leaders for Tivy – Kills: Kubacak 10, Dyal 7, Davis, Hendricks 3, Kincaid 2, Andreas 1; Aces: Andreas, Fiedler, Hendricks 1; Assists: Dyal 11, Fiedler 8, Kubacak 5, Andreas 2; Blocks: Kubacak 2, Dyal, Kincaid, Coates 1; Digs: Hendricks 11, Andreas 9, Dyal 9, Kubacak 4, FIedler 3, Hale, Kincaid 2, Davis 1
Friday, Aug. 11
Tivy over SA Clark 13-25, 25-16, 25-22
Stat Leaders for Tivy – Kills: Kubacak 13, Hendricks 8, Dyal 7, Davis 4; Aces: Hendricks 3, Dyal, Kubacak 2, Hale 1; Assists: Dyal 12, Fiedler 10, Kubacak 6, Ahrens 2, Andreas 2; Digs: Hendricks 13, Hale 9, Kubacak 6, Dyal 5, Andreas 5, Ahrens 4, Fiedler 3, Kincaid, Coates 1
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Tivy over Fredericksburg 26-24, 25-16, 25-19
Stat Leaders for Tivy – Kills: Kubacak 16, Hendricks 8, Dyal 6, Davis 1; Aces: Kubacak 6, Leighton Hale 4, Andreas 3, Dyal 1; Assists: Fiedler 13, Dyal 12, Kubacak 5, Andreas, Coates 1; Blocks: Kubacak 3, Coates 1; Digs: Kubcak 13, Hale 9, Fiedler 8, Hendricks 5, Ahrens 4, Kincaid 3, Davis 2, Andreas, Dyal 1
Monday, Aug. 7
Cornerstone over Tivy 25-16, 25-16, 25-14
Stat Leaders for Tivy --Kills: Kubacak 11; Assists: Dyal 12; Aces: Fiedler 1, Kubacak 1, Hale 1; Digs: Kubacak 8; Blocks: Kubacak 1
