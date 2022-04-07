Lady Antlers fall short against Seguin

SEGUIN – The Lady Antlers rally fell short on Tuesday in a 9-5 loss at Seguin, which halted Tivy’s four game win-streak in District 26-5A softball games and evened the season series between the teams with each winning on their respective home fields.
Tivy led early, 1-0, after four full innings.
Seguin, however, unloaded for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 8-1. An additional run in the sixth gave the Matadors a 9-1 lead that Tivy cut to 9-5 when the Lady Antlers scored four runs in the seventh.
Gabby Watts came away with three of Tivy’s seven hits and was one of five players who scored.
Jordyn Joy, Livy Bernhard, Olivia Ortiz and Alyssa Rodriguez came across homeplate for runs.
Joy, Ortiz, Amelia Balser and Christy Medina managed one hit apiece.
Balser posted two RBIs to her stats, while one each was by Joy and Bernhard.
Joy was charged with five earned runs in four and two-third innings of work as Tivy’s starting pitcher and allowed seven hits while striking out four and issuing three walks.
Balser threw one and one-third with one strikeout, two walks and no earned runs.
In an earlier encounter, Tivy beat Seguin 5-4
LADY ANTLERS v SEGUIN – APRIL 5
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 -- 5 7 5
SEGUIN 0 0 0 0 8 1 x -- 9 8 4
LP: Joy
HR: Joy
TRIPLE: Ortiz
HBP: Hailey Hernandez
SB: Ortiz (2), Alyssa Rodriguez (2)
LOB: 6
