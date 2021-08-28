Tivy sub-varsity teams struggle against Dripping Springs

Tivy sub-varsity teams struggled against Dripping Springs Thursday as they opened their season with losses both at home and on the road.
Junior Varsity
The season started on a rough note for the Antler junior varsity football team Thursday in Dripping Springs when the squad lost 40-6.
Gunner Abel threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Varwig for Tivy’s lone score of the game.
Freshmen A Team
At Antler Stadium Tivy’s Freshmen A Team group was beaten 41-16.
Domynik Vasquez scored for Tivy in the first quarter on an 11-yard run and added the two-point conversion. Vasquez helped set up his score with a 70-yard kickoff return.
Aiding in the touchdown drive were Cade Jones with an 11-yard run of his own, and Cade Jones completing a 10-yard pass to Carson Jones.
After halftime, Tivy added its final six points from the defensive side of the ball when Keaton Herman returned an interception 53 yards to the end zone and Cade Jones put in the two extra points.
Cade Jones tacked on runs of 11 and 15 yards in the quarter while Robert Johnson shined for the defensive by making a tackle for a loss.
A 22-yard pass from Cade Jones to Carson Jones highlighted offensive attempts by Tivy in the fourth quarter.
Freshmen B Team
Tivy’s first quarter lead of 6-2 did not hold up in the Freshmen B Team game won by Dripping Springs 32-8.
Josh Ellis recovered a fumble in the opening quarter that was eventually converted into a touchdown when Peyton Bailey threw a 43-yard pass to Christian Torres. The extra point kick failed. Bailey and Torres hooked up late in the game for 10 yards.
Final points for the B-team came when Josh Ellis and James Montrose combined to take down a Tigers ball-carrier for a safety.
Other defensive moments included Eduardo Lopez’s tackle for loss, Payton Applewhite forcing a fumble that was recovered by Montrose
Evan Peschel had a 22-yard kickoff return and caught a 22-yard pass from Bailey to provide Tivy with some spark.
Bailey had some rushing moments with a couple of 8-yard scrambles.
