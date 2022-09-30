Tivy's aerial assault buries Bastrop early in freshmen play

Four Tivy quarterbacks combined to throw five first-half touchdowns, and the Antlers breezed to a 35-0 win over Bastrop in District 13-5A Division II freshman football action Thursday at Antler Stadium.
Tivy’s George Eastland started the aerial assault with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Case Land just under four minutes into play, and Colin Rose followed with back-to-back scoring tosses of 37 yards to Guy Flores and 26 yards to President Calamaco as the Antlers roared to a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
Hilton Bock’s 61-yard TD pass to Rylan Robinett early in the second quarter upped Tivy’s edge to 27-0, and Jacob Guerra connected with Kaeden Rodriquez on a 32-yard TD strike in the quarter’s final two minutes before adding a 2-point conversion run to account for the final score.
Jake Zirkel booted three extra points.
Tivy, 1-1 in district play, continues loop action next Thursday at San Antonio Pieper.
