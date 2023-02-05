Lady Pirates battle hard, fall to Junction; punched by Mason

JUNCTION – The Lady Pirates scored their most points for any District 29-2A basketball game this season, but it was not enough when they left Junction with a 49-31 loss Friday.
“We gave it all we had and just came up short,” said Center Point head coach Jerome Perry.
Center Point led after the first quarter, but the Eagles flew through the final three periods enroute to sweeping the Lady Pirates in district action. Junction beat Center Point 35-20 earlier at Center Point.
Jazmin Gonzalez raked in three treys for most of her team-leading 15 points.
Bianca Bustamante had eight points, Kortney Carmouche had four, Kahly Mendoza had two, and one apiece were from Toree Beckerson and Julia Whitworth.
Earlier in the week, Mason rolled into Center Point on Monday, Jan. 30 and defeated the Lady Pirates 73-19 in a 29-2A girls’ basketball game that was switched from the usual Tuesday due to weather-related concerns.
Kahly Mendoza and Jazmin Gonzalez shared scoring honors for Center Point with six points each. Mendoza’s came from three two-point field goals, and Gonzalez hit a pair of three-pointers.
Toree Beckerson added three, and Kortney Carmouche had two points.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v JUNCTION
Friday, Feb. 3
Junction 49, Center Point 31
Center Point – 10 8 5 8 -- 31
Junction -- 9 13 10 17 -- 49
CENTER POINT – Jazmin Gonzalez 1-3-4-15, Bianca Bustamante 2-1-1-8, Kortney Carmouche 2-0-0-4, Kahly Mendoza 0-0-2-2, Toree Beckerson 0-0-1-1, Julia Whitworth 0-0-1-1,
JUNCTION – Henderson 5-0-2-12, Rodriguez 1-2-2-10, Castillo 3-0-1-7, Lumpkins 1-0-4-6, Bierschwale 3-0-0-6, A. Strickland 1-0-2-4, M. Strickland 1-0-0-2, Hill 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Junction 22, Center Point 18
Free Throws: Center Point – 9 of 19 (47.3-percent); Junction – 11 of 21 (52.3-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Gonzalez (3), Bustamante (1); Junction – Rodriguez (2)
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v MASON
Monday, Jan. 30
Mason 73, Center Point 19
Center Point – 4 7 8 0 -- 19
Mason -- 18 21 22 12 -- 73
CENTER POINT – Kahly Mendoza 3-0-0-6, Jazmin Gonzalez 0-3-0-6, Toree Beckerson 1-0-1-3, Kortney Carmouche 1-0-0-2
MASON – A. Burns 3-3-4-19, Brooks 2-4-2-18, Bownds 4-0-6-14, Whitworth 4-0-2-10, Magus 2-0-1-5, Cano 1-0-1-3, B. Burns 1-0-0-2, Underwood 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Mason 39, Center Point 11
Free Throws: Center Point – 1 of 7 (14.2-percent); Mason – 16 of 24 (66.6-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Gonzalez (2); Mason – Brooks (4), A. Burns (3)
