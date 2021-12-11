Pirates struggle at Comfort tourney

COMFORT – Center Point's boys tested themselves against tournament competition at the Comfort Basketball Classic, where the Pirates fell hard in their opener versus San Antonio Lutheran, held a rematch with the host school and came up just short against Poteet in games played Thursday and Friday.
San Antonio Lutheran pounded the Pirates 89-49 on Thursday.
Logan Burley was point leader with 14, which marked Burley's second straight game in double digits. Nick Zuercher added 11 points. Alvaro Bustamante chunked in a trio of three-pointers to finish with nine. Nick Davidson finished with five. Christian Martinez and Bryson Smith downed four each and Jose Villalobos pitched in two.
Zuercher took down six rebounds, while five each from Burley and Davidson accounted for the bulk of the team's total 22.
In their first game on Friday the Pirates lost to Comfort 60-47, marking the second time this season Center Point has been 13-points shy of the Bobcats. Comfort won the previous matchup 66-53 early on the schedule.
Against Comfort, Zurcher and Bustamante went for 16 points apiece and Zuercher was chairman of the boards with 14 rebounds.
Christian Martinez had 11 points and two each were from Villalobos and Davidson.
Poteet provided Center Point’s second game on Friday and the Aggies axed the Pirates 89-63 in a game that Center Point started well enough in, trailing 18-17 after the first quarter.
Zuercher came away with 22 points. Bustamante hit five treys for 15. Martinez recorded 11. Smith pitched in eight. Villalobos and Burley each had three, while Davidson contributed a free throw.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v SA LUTHERAN – DEC. 10
CENTER POINT 12 7 10 20 (49)
LUTHERAN 24 25 24 16 (89)
CP Logan Burley 4-2-0-14, Nick Zuercher 4-0-2-10, Alvaro Bustamante 0-3-0-9, Christian Martinez 2-0-0-4, Nick Davidson 2-0-2-6, Jose Villalobos 1-0-0-2, Bryson Smith 2-0-0-4
Halftime: Lutheran 49, Center Point 19
3 Pointers: CP Bustamante (3), Burley (2)
FT’s: CP 7-4 (57.1-percent)
CENTER POINT PIRATES v COMFORT – DEC. 10
CENTER POINT 12 13 14 8 (47)
COMFORT 13 13 16 18 (60)
CP Nick Zuercher 7-0-2-16, Bustamante 5-2-0-16, Christian Martinez 4-1-0-11, Nick Davidson 1-0-0-2, Jose Villalobos 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Comfort 25, Center Point 26
3 Pointers: CP Bustamante (2), Martinez (1)
FT’s: CP 4-2 (50-percent)
CENTER POINT PIRATES POTEET – DEC. 10
CENTER POINT 17 10 18 18 (63)
POTEET 18 21 25 25 (89)
CP Nick Zuercher 10-0-2-22, Bustamante 0-5-0-15, Christian Martinez 2-2-1-11, Bryson Smith 1-2-0-8, Nick Davidson 0-0-1-1, Jose Villalobos 0-1-0-3, Burley 0-1-0-3
Halftime: Poteet 39, Center Point 27
3 Pointers: CP Bustamante (5), Martinez (2), Smith (2), Villalobos (1), Burley (1)
FT’s: CP 10-4 (40-percent)
