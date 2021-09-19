Tivy JV, frosh dominate McCallum

AUSTIN – Road trips to the Capitol City proved worthwhile for all Tivy sub-varsity football teams in games against McCallum on Thursday.
The junior varsity shut out the Knights 34-0.
Touchdowns were scored through the air, on the ground and by special teams.
Jaxson Kincaid threw scoring passes to three different receivers.
Kayden Brown caught the first that went for 20 yards, Cameron Pena caught one that totaled 35 yards and Stormy Rhodes raced 55 yards for the final aerial TD.
Pena took a punt back 52 yards for his second score and Julian Rhodes rushed 15 yards for a TD.
Nick Landrum recorded a pair of two-point conversions.
The defense played outstanding, giving up only three first downs and forcing three turnovers behind efforts led by Gavin Garcia, Elijah Gorham, Ely Marrs
Freshmen A Team
Antlers freshmen football teams did well in both games played against McCallum.
The Freshmen A team won 35-16.
After a scoreless first quarter, Tivy got on the scoreboard with four touchdowns in the second quarter and led 28-8 at halftime.
Cade Jones scored three of the TDs with runs of 5, 74 and 78 yards.
Domynik Vasquez rushed for two touchdowns from 11 and five yards out.
Wiley Landrum was perfect on all four extra point kicks.
Defensive stars included Curtis Woods and Joshua Ellis with fumble recoveries.
Peyton Middleton forced one fumble that Woods pounced on at Tivy's 8-yard line in the first quarter.
Freshmen B Team
A fifth quarter pitted the Treshmen B team against McCallum. Tivy won the game 7-0 behind James Montrose’s 60-yard TD run.
Payton Applewhite forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery.
Peyton Bailey completed a 20-yard pass to Jesse Montrose.
