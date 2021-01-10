Tivy girls take down Alamo Heights

SAN ANTONIO — Tivy snapped a four-game skid in a big way Friday by blasting Alamo Heights, 48-11, to get back in the win column in District 26-5A action.
The Lady Antlers had nine players put their stamp in the scorebook in improving to 6-3 in loop play and 9-7 overall. Ashlee Zirkel fired in 11 points to pace the team, Riley Dill followed with seven points, Laurel Pruitt and Laila Casillas netted six each, and Jamie Jackson, Cassidy Harmon, Shayla Slaughter and Ashlynn Way dropped in four points apiece. Stella Hendricks added two.
Earlier in the week, Tivy’s losing streak reached four games after the Lady Antlers dropped a 34-28 district contest Tuesday at Dripping Springs.
Tivy got 11 points from Dill and 10 more from Way, while additional scoring came from Harmon and Zirkel with two each and Stella Hendricks with one.
The Lady Antlers were scheduled to be back in San Antonio Tuesday to face Veterans Memorial and head to Kyle on Friday to play Lehman in more district action.
-----
In junior varsity play last week, Tivy’s Solaya Gorham scored 14 points and Genesis Nieto followed with 12 as the Lady Antlers knocked off Alamo Heights, 49-20, in District 26-5A action Friday at Antler Gym.
Earlier in the week, Tivy fell to Dripping Springs, 31-28, in more loop road action.
