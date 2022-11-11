SAN ANTONIO – Despite playing their usual solid brand of defense, the Lady Antlers could not overcome their own cold shooting Tuesday when they suffered a 37-21 non-district basketball loss to San Antonio Cornerstone.
Tivy (1-1), led by 12 points from Riley Dill, only connected for five field goals and made just 40-percent (4 of 10) at the free throw line.
Meanwhile, Cornerstone was only 25-percent at the charity stripe which the Warriors stepped to four times. Cornerstone’s difference-making shots came from three-point distance where the Warriors sank four.
Maddy Fielder with three, and Desiree Abrigo, Kyra Wheatfall and Solaya Gorham with two apiece were remaining point-getters for Tivy.
The Lady Antlers make their home debut Monday, Nov. 21 when they host SA Holmes.
JV is victorious
Tivy’s junior varsity got to 2-0 by beating Cornerstone 38-24.
Syrie Nicholas scored 13 and Adalyn Kincaid had 10 points for Tivy.
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORE
SA Cornerstone 37, Tivy 21
LADY ANTLERS – Riley Dill 3-1-3-12, Maddy Fiedler 1-0-1-3Solaya Gorham 1-0-0-2, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-0-2, Kyra Wheatfall 1-0-0-2
SA CORNERSTONE – Yaseem Schmitt 2-4-1-17, Rylee BUsse 4-0-0-8, Natalie Easton 2-0-0-4, Kianna Henring 2-0-0-4, Kaylee Warner 1-0-0-2, Tori Ketterling 1-0-0-2
Halftime: SA Cornerstone 17, Tivy 11
Free Throws: Tivy 4 of 10 (40-percent), SA Cornerstone 1 of 4 (25-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Dill (1); SA Cornerstone – Schmitt (4)
