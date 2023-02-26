LLANO – Center Point went 2-3 in games at Llano’s D.I.R.T Softball Tournament held Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 23-25.
The Lady Pirates blanked Flatonia 11-0, and beat Hamilton 16-7. Losses came against Class 4A schools Jarrell 16-0, Canyon Lake 2-1, and 3A Early 4-3.
Kaylee Blackledge had two hits, five RBI, and struckout 10 Flatonia batters.
Against Hamilton, Jasmine Pena was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts backed up by eight hits from her teammates.
Blackledge homered and doubled, while Destiny Johnson and Samantha Castaneda also had two hits apiece.
Center Point’s 10 errors aided Jarell, and the Lady Pirates only hits were by Johnson and Grace Geurin.
Castaneda doubled in Blackledge in the Canyon Lake game, and Blackledge struckout nine Hawks batters.
The game with Early showed marked improvement from an earlier season meeting when Early blasted Center Point 21-1.
Castaneda and Maria Diaz hit for the Lady Pirates versus Early, and Blackledge whiffed nine Longhorns.
Center Point hosts Sonora Friday for a District 28-2A contest.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v FLATONIA
Llano Softball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 25
R H E
CENTER POINT – 4 1 6 x x x x -- 11 3 1
FLATONIA -- 0 0 0 x x x x -- 0 0 1
HR: Kaylee Blackledge
DBL: Blackledge
SB: Briana Camacho
WP: Blackledge (3 innings, 10 K’s)
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v EARLY
Llano Softball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 25
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 0 0 2 1 x x -- 3 2 3
EARLY -- 0 3 0 0 1 x x -- 4 3 0
SB: Destiny Johnson
LP: Blackledge (4 innings, 9 K’s)
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v HAMILTON
Llano Softball Tournament
Friday, Feb. 24
R H E
CENTER POINT – 3 9 4 x x x x -- 16 8 0
HAMILTON -- 2 5 x x x x x -- 7 2 3
HR: Blackledge
DBL: Blackledge
SB: Blackledge, Johnson
WP: Jasmine Pena (2 innings, 3 K’s)
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v JARRELL
Llano Softball Tournament
Friday, Feb. 24
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 0 0 x x x x -- 0 2 10
JARRELL -- 1 9 6 x x x x – 16 10 0
LP: Samantha Castaneda (2 1/3 innings)
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v CANYON LAKE
Llano Softball Tournament
Thursday, Feb. 23
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 0 1 0 0 x x -- 1 3 2
CANYON LAKE -- 0 0 2 0 x x x -- 2 3 1
LP: Blackledge (4 innings, 9 K’s)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.