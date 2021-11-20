Our Lady of the Hills dropped to 0-2 when it lost its boys’ basketball game to the Austin Warriors, 68-65 on Friday at OLH’s home court.
The Hawks led at the half, 37-32, and things were knotted 52-52 after three.
Sam Ibarra went for 20 points as one of three players netting double digits for the Hawks. Austin McDorman had 14 and Daniel Schultz had 11.
Treves Hyde with nine, Jacob Mein ending with six, and Michael Barraza scoring five were the other Hawks with points.
Medina paid the Hawks a Tuesday visit and OLH is at SA St. Gerard November 30.
OLH HAWKS v AUSTIN WARRIORS – NOV. 19
OLH 19 18 15 13 (65)
AUSTIN 17 15 20 16 (68)
OLH (65) Sam Ibarra 6-2-2-20, Austin McDorman 4-2-0-14, Daniel Schultz 3-0-5-11, Treves Hyde 4-0-1-9, Jacob Mein 3-0-0-6, Michael Barraza 0-0-5-5,
AUSTIN (68) No names reported
Halftime: OLH 37, Austin 32
3 Pointers: OLH Ibarra (2), McDorman (2); Austin (7 as a team)
FT’s: OLH 18-13 (72.2-percent), Austin 25-15 (60-percent)
