Lady Pirates take down Junction

CENTER POINT – Overcoming a blowout loss in the third set, the Lady Pirates eked out victory against Junction by set scores of 25-19, 25-20, 13-25, 25-22 to move to 2-1 among District 29-2A volleyball teams after Tuesday night’s success.
The win was Center Point’s second consecutive, giving coach Caitlin Whittle’s group a redemption win of sorts after a hard loss to the Eagles last season cost Center Point a playoff berth.
“We were up on Junction last year in all three sets. We had an eight-point lead in one of those and we let all three slip away. The difference this year is that we worked harder and overcame some of our mistakes this time,” Whittle said.
In the first set Center Point trailed most of the way, although staying close before Destiny Johnson served two straight points that tied the score 14-14. Paige Ponce finished the set when she served three in a row. Johnson wound up with five aces and figured prominently in other points with 26 assists. Ponce topped Center Point with six aces and 25 digs.
Iris Lozano took over in set two with four points to close out the Lady Eagles after Junction moved to within 21-20, and had a solid all-around match where she recorded seven kills, 21 assists, three aces, nine digs and a block.
After dropping the third set in a big way with seven hitting errors taking their toll, the Lady Pirates also found itself trailing as late as 22-18, while the Eagles appeared to be finding confidence to force a fifth set. But then Lozano took control.
For a match that had streaks in several categories, Lozano came up big by making three hits back over the net, the final of which got the Lady Pirates to within 22-21. Jasmine Carlos then grounded the Eagles with four points of her own from the service line.
Carlos’ serving time was indicative of the team effort displayed by the Lady Pirates who utilized 10 different players on the court as they upped their record to 3-7 overall.
Kaylee Blackledge went for 21 digs to bookend Ponce in that department. Kahly Mendoza went down for eight of team’s 72 total digs. Hailey Rayburn with six, and Kortney Carmouche with two chipped in to the match sum of 24 kills rung up by Center Point. Victoria Beckerson ended with four kills, and Madison Steele came in to record a dig.
Center Point tries for district win number three when the team travels to Medina on Friday before coming back to Pirates Gym on September 29 to battle Harper.
