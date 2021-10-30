SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills finished up its volleyball season in San Antonio on Thursday where the Lady Hawks lost in three sets to Keystone, 5-25, 6-25, 6-25.
Jess Mendiola had 20 digs, Akemi Gutierrez nine digs, and Ellie Cummings had eight kills and two blocks.
OLH went 4-11 overall and 0-6 in its TAPPS district.
