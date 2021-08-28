Antlers pleased with improvement, despite loss to Tigers

Despite a 44-26 loss to Dripping Springs in Tivy’s season opener Friday night at Antler Stadium, Head Coach David Jones was fired up when he spoke to the boys on the field after the game.
“You played your tails off. You fought hard and if we keep this up, we are going to get better each week,” Jones said. “I’m proud of you and you should be proud, too.”
The reality is Jones has had to replace all but one of his starting defensive lineup this year, as well as three starters on offense and his goal is to get his young team ready for District 15-A action and return to post-season play.
“We did some really good stuff tonight,” Jones said. “Dripping Springs is a really good football team and they are going to go a long way in their district and we fought with them and our guys never backed down. I’m thrilled to death with these guys right now. I really am. If we stay together, we are going to be fine.”
Antler quarterback Jake Layton led the Antlers on a 57-yard drive in 11 plays to land at the Tigers’ 14-yardline on Tivy’s first possession of the game, but could not close out with a touchdown, bringing the team’s new kicker, Stephen Grocki, to get the Antlers on the board with a 22-yard field goal with 5:36 remaining in the first quarter and giving Tivy a 3-0 lead.
Dripping Springs answered quickly with a 51-yard run by Preston Alford and kicker Walker Wright split the uprights to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead at 4:06 mark.
The Antlers finished off a 63-yard drive with a touchdown at the 1:57 mark when running back Ryan Maberry pushed across the goal line from 9 yards out and Grocki made good on the extra point kick, putting Tivy back on top at 10-7.
The Tigers outscored the Antlers 24-3 in the second quarter, with Alford scoring three times on runs of four, seven and 46 yards. Wright drilled a 17-yard field goal to round out first half scoring for the Tigers.
Grocki’s 32-yard field goal was the only points on the board for Tivy in the second quarter, leaving the halftime score at 31-13 in favor of Dripping Springs.
The third quarter saw some excitement from the Antler defense, with Colton Smith recording an interception and Desnic Houston recovering a fumble on the kickoff. Tivy could not capitalize on the turnovers, however.
“This was the only thing I was disappointed in tonight,” Jones said.
The Antlers traded touchdowns with the Tigers in the third quarter, with Dripping Springs’ Austin Novosad scoring on an 11-yard run at the 8:44 mark and Tivy’s Fisher Middleton pushing through a host of Tigers to score from 10 yards out with 5:38 remaining in the quarter. Grocki punched in the extra point and Dripping Springs’ lead was now 38-20.
While he only scored once, Middleton’s efforts were invaluable in his hew post at slot receiver. In fact, Middleton had 11 catches on the night for 103 yards and added 22 yards rushing.
“They have me running at slot receiver, but I can also lineup at running back if they need me,” Middleton said. “I’ve always wanted to be a receiver and I love it, but I love running the ball, too.”
Middleton said Dripping Springs is always a tough team and added he was really happy with the team’s efforts.
“The score doesn’t really show how this game went,” Middleton said. “We had multiple plays that we could have scored or touchdowns that got called back and, in our minds, the score was much closer than the scoreboard says it is. If we played this game at the end of this season (after new players had experience), it would have been a much different outcome.”
The Tigers posted their final score of the night with 9:41 left in the game when Luke Hudson manhandled his way into the endzone from the 4 yard line and Wright made good on the extra point attempt.
The final touchdown of the game had Antler fans on their feet, when Luke Johnston intercepted at Dripping Springs pass and took advantage of the open field to record a 32-yard Pick Six for Tivy with 3:34 remaining in the game. The Antlers attempted a two-point conversion, but came up short to give Dripping Springs the 44-26 win.
"Keon (Collier) tipped it right up to me and we have to give him credit for that," Johnston said. "I had the open space and I was able to run it in."
As a defensive back, Johnston had multiple deflections while guarding opposing receivers and provided excellent coverage of the Tigers, skills he said he is working hard on as the only returning defensive starter for Tivy.
"We've been working on a lot of 1-V-1s against our wide receivers and a lot of coverages," Johnston said. "I've been guarding my brother so I can get better and stronger."
His brother is Tivy receiver Jackson Johnston, who is 6 ft., 7 inches tall.
While he recorded interceptions in the 2020 season, Johnston said Friday night's touchdown was a first for him.
"This was my first interception this season, but my first Pick Six ever," Johnston said. "Our offense has improved so much since last year and our defense is getting there."
Layton, who debuted last season as a sophomore, completed 25 of 35 passes for 189 yards on the night and pitched in 70 yards rushing as well.
Maberry had 14 carries for 38 yards. Edmonds added seven yards on five carries.
Jackson Johnston hauled in four catches for 30 yards receiving, while Maberry pitched in 26 yards on six touches. Lake Audrain and Edmonds had one reception each for 11 and 10 yards, respectively, while Houston pulled down two passes for nine yards.
As a team, Tivy completed 76 plays for 326 yards (189 passing and 137 rushing), recorded 18 first downs on the night and committed a single turnover. In comparison, the Tigers completed 66 plays for 309 yards (44 yards passing and 265 rushing), posted 28 first downs and committed three turnovers.
The Antlers will travel to Fredericksburg on Friday night to resume the Highway 16 rivalry match at Billie Field. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
