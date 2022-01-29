Lady Pirates fall to Harper

Center Point was shutout until the fourth quarter in what became a 73-5 loss to Harper in District 29-2A girls’ basketball Friday at Pirates Gym.
Toree Beckerson hit a three-pointer for Center Point and Kortney Carmouche had a single field goal. Center Point attempted just one free throw.
The Lady Longhorns bolstered their third place league mark to 7-2 and 23-5 overall. The Lady Pirates' record fell to 1-19 and 0-10 with games remaining at San Saba and finishing at home with Junction.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v HARPER – JAN 28
CENTER POINT 0 0 0 5 (5)
HARPER 22 14 18 19 (73)
CENTER POINT Beckerson 0-1-0-3, Kortney Carmouche 1-0-0-2
HARPER Perkins 6-2-0-18, Wood 8-0-0-16, Millican 5-1-0-13, Wolsey 5-0-1-11, Palmer 2-0-2-6, Strickland 1-0-2-4, Evans 0-1-0-3, Spenrath 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Harper 36, Center Point 0
FT’s: Center Point 1-0 (0.0-percent); Harper 11-4 (36.3-percent)
3’s: Center Point Beckerson (1); Harper Perkins (2), Millican (1), Evans (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.