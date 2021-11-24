Hawks adjust, dominate Medina

Our Lady of the Hills secured its first win of the season and did so in convincing fashion Tuesday over previously-unbeaten Medina, 73-45, at the Hawks’ home court.
The Hawks, 1-2 after the victory, watched the Bobcats (2-1), hold an advantage halfway through the first quarter before three-pointers by Sam Ibarra and Austin McDorman, coupled with regular field goals by Ibarra, Daniel Schultz and Michael Barraza, pushed the Hawks in front 18-11 when the period was completed.,
“Medina was beating our press and we were getting out-rebounded before we did a good job of adjusting. We began anticipating better on defense and beating them on the boards,” said OLH head coach Stuart Schultz.
The Bobcats were limited to only five points in the second quarter when OLH increased its lead to 33-16 at the break. Schultz, Ibarra, McDorman, Jacob Mein and Barraza all had points in the quarter.
Ibarra led both sides with 21 points, which included three of the Hawks' eight treys. Schultz began earning most of his points underneath by snagging offensive boards and finished with 17. Schultz had 13 of those after the first quarter. McDorman hit a pair of three’s and had 10 points. Jacob Peak scored eight. Barraza and Mein each finished with five points. Treves Hyde added four, while Carsen Gibbens placed in a three for his points.
A road game in San Antonio is on the agenda for the Hawks Tuesday, followed with home games against Bulverde Bracken and Harper.
OLH HAWKS v MEDINA BOBCATS – NOV. 23
OLH 18 15 18 22 (73)
MEDINA 11 5 12 17 (45)
OLH Sam Ibarra 5-3-2-21, Austin McDorman 1-2-2-10, Daniel Schultz 7-0-3-17, Treves Hyde 2-0-0-4, Jacob Mein 2-0-1-5, Michael Barraza 2-0-1-5, Jacob Peak 1-2-0-8, Carsen Gibbens 0-1-0-3
MEDINA Simmons 7-0-2-16, Boatman 5-0-0-10, DeLeon 3-1-0-9, Bower 1-1-0-5, Wickham 1-0-1-3, Ashley 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: OLH 33, MEDINA 16
3 Pointers: OLH Ibarra (3), McDorman (2), Peak (2), Gibbens (1); MEDINA DeLeon (1), Bower (1)
FT’s: OLH 12-9 (75-percent), Medina 8-5 (62.5-percent)
