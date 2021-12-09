Hawks down Longhorns

The Hawks rounded up the Harper Longhorns 68-58 Tuesday at Callioux Gymnasium and Our Lady of the Hills marked up its second basketball win of the season in doing so.
Daniel Schultz scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the second half to balance Austin McDorman's 17 points and 10 from Treves Hyde.
McDorman aced 13 in the opening period when the Hawks raced to a 23-8 lead.
Sam Ibarra added eight, Carsen Gibbens had five, while Michael Barraza, Jacob Mein, Dallen Herndon and Hudson White all had two each.
OLH HAWKS v HARPER – DEC. 7
OLH 23 10 17 18 (68)
HARPER 8 19 11 20 (58)
OLH Daniel Schultz 8-0-4-20, Austin McDorman 3-3-2-17, Treves Hyde 5-0-10, Sam Ibarra 2-0-4-8, Carsen Gibbens 1-1-0-5, Michael Barraza 1-0-0-2, Jacob Mein 1-0-0-2, Dallen Herndon 1-0-0-2, Hudson White 1-0-0-2
HARPER Strickland 0-8-0-24, Bowman 2-2-0-10, Schubert 5-0-0-10, Harper 4-0-0-8, Durst 3-0-0-6
Halftime: OLH 33, HARPER 27
3 Pointers: OLH McDorman (3), Gibbens (1); Harper Strickland (8), Bowman (2)
FT’s: OLH 12-6 (50-percent), Harper 8-0 (0-percent)
