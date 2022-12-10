Foster breaking the mold with OSU plans

In a day and age when specialization in athletics seems to be the norm rather than the exception, Tivy senior Makayla Foster proves variety can spice up one’s sports endeavors.
Foster, a multi-sport performer and achiever during her time wearing Tivy Blue and Gold, recently signed a scholarship agreement with Oklahoma State University, where she will be a member of the Big 12 school’s equestrian team. And while that may seem out of realm of opportunities, being as equestrian sports are non-UIL sanctioned, Foster said it was a no-brainer.
“I have always loved the idea of horseback riding. My friends and main trainer, Suzy Moody, spurred my interest in the competition side and I have ridden with her for two and a half years,” said Foster.
Moody operates Live Oak Training Stables in Kerrville. Foster also receives other instruction and tips from Todd Martin with Todd Martin Performance Horses in Boerne.
On choosing OSU, Foster said her initial contact with the school spurred her decision to want to ride for the Cowboys.
“I attended an equestrian camp and absolutely loved the coaching staff and the student athletes assisting me. The campus is pretty and I like the town of Stillwater. They have a good engineering program. I plan on majoring in Architectural Engineering,” said Foster.
“Plus, the challenge of working with an animal that has a mind of its own when training and showing is something I enjoy. I have to learn how to train all the maneuvers as well as how to put it all together in the show pen. The challenge of not only training myself, but an animal as well who may be unpredictable is fun,” said Foster who has only been riding competitively for two years. “My parents wanted me to have the responsibility of owning a horse, so we built a two-stall stable and fenced paddock area on our property. Then, I learned how to drive with a trailer to bring my horse to shows, and to my trainers’ arenas to practice."
“The date of my first competition was October 24, 2020 and I scored a 71 1/ in Ranch Pleasure class. Scores start at 70 and points can be added or deducted so the average would be a 70,” said Foster.
In most competitions, Foster will show her one horse and there are other competitions when she draws and shows a random ride.
An even more prestigious honor came Foster’s way at the 2021 American Paint Horse Association World Show held at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth.
Foster, who earned several accolades while representing Tivy in multiple sports, won Solid Paint Bred Ranch Trail, and was Reserve Champion in Solid Paint Bred Ranch Riding.
Foster has run cross country, taken to tennis and track and field, where she has shined, but equestrian-focusing as a senior is due to not only her interest in the sport, but also due to a severe knee injury that limited those activities.
“After winning district in pole vault last spring, I tore my ACL and Meniscus the day before the Area Meet. I had surgery during the summer, which prevented me from participating in any fall sports, although I planned on playing tennis until my injury. I have been undergoing rehabilitation for my knee, and I plan to return to track and field this spring. I was able to start riding earlier than other sports so I have only been competing in equestrian events this fall,” said Foster.
As a sophomore, Foster contributed as a member of Tivy’s bi-district winning team tennis squad.
According to Foster, competing in several sports helped prepare her for equestrian events, and also in other ways.
“My sports’ seasons overlap with equestrian, so they have helped me learn how to manage my time by caring for my horse, keeping my grades up, and training for all my sports. The other sports have been essential for me to stay in good physical condition for riding. They have also kept me competitive and driven to get better every day in all aspects of my life,” said Foster.
In addition to champion riding and Tivy athletic status, Foster lists an impressive array of other accomplishments all the while juggling training and academics.
“Being number two in my class, I believe academics is equally important as athletics for success,” Foster said.
Foster was named Academic All-District Track and is, or has been, a member of the Tivy Student Council, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor society, PALS (Peer Assistance Leadership and Service, and a volunteer for the Kerrville Triathlon.
“Most of my competitions are in Texas and a few in Oklahoma. The competitions involve travel, and I often miss school on a Friday for shows. There is caring for my horse while I am there, warming up, and then showing. We get a set of patterns about four to seven days in advance for the different classes to memorize. The entire show lasts until Sunday with different classes throughout the weekend,” said Foster.
In addition to her equestrian coaches, Foster has been influenced by family, friends and former Tivy coaches.
“My pole vault coach, Kevin Pope has been influential because he has been my pole vault coach for six years, and we also share a common interest in horses and the sport of reining. He has continued helping me overcome my injury and has motivated me throughout my sports career. My parents and sister have also influenced me because they were, or currently are, college athletes at the University of Texas at Austin, and have encouraged me to work hard for my goals. My sister has been my workout partner and inspiration since we were little. I have never doubted that I could achieve my dreams because of all of the amazing people in my life,” Foster said.
Fosters’ non-collegiate riding season is underway, track and field starts in earnest in February, and after graduation she can look forward to beginning her OSU career wearing Orange and Black for competitions that usually last from October to March.
The Big 12 Championship is in March 2023, and NCAA National Championships will be in April.
