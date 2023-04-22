CP shows improvement despite loss

JOHNSON CITY – Despite being no-hit Friday by Johnson City pitching in its latest District 28-2A baseball game, Center Point is continuing to hustle and striving to improve, according to head coach Mario Laque.
“Johnson City beat us 14-0, and is a good ball club, but on the flip side we had only one error, and made numerous defensive plays that we would not have made earlier in the season. The bulk of Johnson City’s runs were earned,” Laque said.
Casey Vincent made an unassisted double play. Hector Cervantes, Jeremyah Vela, and Derrick Dominguez all made great defensive plays. Clayton Forster went the distance at pitcher,” Laque said.
“Our guys are still sprinting down to first base on both the JV and the varsity. We turned a double play against Johnson City. We made some beautiful catches in the outfield that were, to be honest, out of reach. We are finding the positives. It's a work in progress, and it takes time. I'm proud of the guys,” said Laque.
