OLH girls rip Waco Reicher

Our Lady of the Hills soared past Waco Reicher 12-0 on Thursday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex as the Lady Hawks stayed unbeaten for the season and in TAPPS Division III District 2 play at 2-0.
OLH shredded the Cougars for seven first-half goals and tacked on five more in the second half while using a pair of goalies to preserve the shutout.
Two players – Gracie Morris and Gracie Clark — turned hat tricks via three-goal performances while Avery Morris added a pair of goals, and Catherine Westfall, Ellie Cummings, Nancy Garcia and Bri Alcorta all recorded solo goals.
Cummings played in goal in the first half and Westfall took over in the second. Gracie Morris assisted for three scores and Avery Morris handled two assists.
The Lady Hawks notched their goals on 20 shot attempts, and other players chalking up time on the field included Kristelynn Northem, Fey Jung, Kaiden Salaz, Kirstin Van Nostrand and Hailee Gooden.
“The girls are improving each time out,” OLH coach Jorge Salinas said. “We played in some different positions at times in this match, which hopefully helps develop us for bigger and stronger teams.”
OLH is scheduled to play another district road game Monday at Temple Holy Trinity and is back in Kerrville Thursday to host San Marcos Academy.
