CP track medals at Pirate Relays

Center Point hosted its annual Pirate Relays Thursday, March 23, where several hometown track and field athletes contributed some top three medal winning performances.
Pirates
The Pirates put up four first place efforts that were evenly spread between two on the track and a pair in field events.
Taylor Vela mined gold in the 3200 (10:32), and 1600 (4:47) to cap a three medal day since he silvered in the 800 (2:07).
Houston Fuentes triple jumped to first place, going 38-4, and Derrick Dominguez pole vaulted 10-6 to win that event.
Nick Davidson's discus throw went 109-6 1/4 for third to give Center Point another field event medal.
Fuentes and Dominguez combined with Hector Cervantes and Jose Castaneda to take fourth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.62.
Fuentes, Dominguez, Cervantes and Tyler Bishop came in fifth in the 4x200 with 1:38 which concluded points for the Pirates.
Center Point was fifth in the varsity boys team standings with 66 points. That total had the Pirates in front of SA Stacey (46), Sabinal (37), and Medina (35).
Junction was the boy's champion, scoring 145 points, followed by Brackettville Brackett (106), Ingram Tom Moore (95), and Harper (83).
Lady Pirates
Toree Beckerson won her specialty event when she high jumped 5-0 to hand the Lady Pirates their lone gold medal.
Beckerson also pointed individually in the long jump (13-7 1/2) where she was fifth and 100 meters (13.96) when she came in sixth.
Jazmin Gonzalez ran 55.72 which was good for second in the 300 hurdles, and was third in the 100's going 19.24.
Julia Whitworth pole vaulted 7-6 which earned a silver medal, and Whitworth, Beckerson and Gonzalez were joined by Kahly Mendoza for the 4x100 relay that finished fifth (54.72).
Girls’ standings placed Center Point seventh with 39 points, just ahead of Sabinal (37). Junction (161), Harper (94), Ingram (87), Brackett (76), SA Stacey (59), and Medina (40) were the top six teams.
