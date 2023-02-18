Lady Antlers record 6-0 shut out against SA Wagner

The Lady Antlers soccer team continued making game-life difficult for the opposition by shutting out San Antonio Wagner 2-0 Friday, Feb. 17 at Antler Stadium.
Stella Hendricks and Lauryn Rodgers scored Tivy’s goals. Hendricks also had a pair of saves when she was positioned at keeper.
Amber Gonzales and Rowyn Bowlby assisted.
Tivy’s half dozen shots were spread between one apiece from Hendricks, Rodgers, Bowlby, Delaney Engstrom, Carolyn Bond, and Taylor McCrory.
Tivy climbed to 3-3-2 for its District 26-5A schedule, and 7-5-2 overall with its sixth blanking of the season on its home pitch where the team is 6-1. The Lady Antlers out-goaled foes 26-1 through those seven in-house match ups.
