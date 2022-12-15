Antlers take 63-39 win over Cornerstone

Stellar defense led to smooth offensive transition that propelled Tivy past San Antonio Cornerstone 63-39 in boys’ non-district basketball action Monday at Antler Gym.
The win matched the Antlers longest previous streak at five in a row, pushing Tivy to 11-3.
“When we play good defense, it leads to good offensive transition. We took away Cornerstone’s strength, which is to penetrate and get inside. Our post players did a good job defending the rim,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis.
As it turned out, the Warriors had to rely on three-point attempts that kept Cornerstone in the game early when the Warriors banged in a trio from long range in the first quarter to lead 13-8 with 1:01 remaining. After that initial flurry, Tivy’s defense limited Cornerstone to just three more treys over the final three periods and snuffed out any consistent scoring threats by the Warriors while building its own runs.
First half blocks by Mason Carlile and Jackson Johnston, along with Mekhi Frazier’s steal were part of Tivy’s 15-2 burst that turned a 13-11 deficit into a 23-15 lead midway through the second quarter. Those efforts transitioned into 12 consecutive points by Jaden Frausto, who had three easy layups in addition to a couple of field goals beyond the arc. Frausto finished with 15.
Carllile had 14 points, nine coming in the third quarter when Tivy upped its margin to 18 points at 49-31. Carlile was fed by Jackson Johnston and Frausto.
Starters Jackson Johnston and Quentin Vega, along with Robert Jackson and Rylan Schumacher all handled the post for Tivy, where they combined for 22 points. Schumacher threw in a pair of assists as well.
“The beauty of our team is we can put multiple guys in the post,” Davis said.
Braylon Ayala, Luke Johnston, Jake Layton and Brandon Ramirez also chipped in points, while Brian Pescador, Cade Braaten, and Jaxson Kincaid all saw court time for Tivy, which needs all hands on deck for District 26-5A games that begin the last week of December.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA CORNERSTONE
Monday, Dec. 12
Tivy 63, Cornerstone 39
Tivy -- 11 21 17 14 -- 63
Cornerstone -- 13 10 8 8 -- 39
TIVY – Jaden Frausto 3-3-0-15, Mason Carlile 3-2-2-14, Robert Jackson 3-0-2-8, Jackson Johnston 3-0-0-6, Quentin Vega 2-0-2-6, Braylon Ayala 1-1-0-5, Luke Johnston 1-0-1-3, Rylan Schumacher 1-0-0-2, Jake Layton 1-0-0-2, Brandon Ramirez 1-0-0-2
CORNERSTONE -- Davila 3-2-1-13, Philyaw 4-0-0-8, Wagner 0-2-0-6, Robinson 0-1-0-3, Sterling 0-1-0-3, Hughes 1-0-0-2, Benosal 1-0-0-2, Wright 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 32, Cornerstone 23
Free Throws: Tivy – 6 of 11 (54.5-percent); Cornerstone – 1 of 1 (100-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (3), Carlile (2), Ayala (1); Cornerstone – Davila (2), Wagner (2), Robinson (1), Sterling (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.