Tivy rips Seguin

Tivy made its one baseball game for the week a statement game by blowing out Seguin, 10-1, in District 26-5A action Tuesday at Antler Field.
The Antlers recorded 13 hits in picking up their second straight win to move within three games of .500 for the year (12-15) while improving to 5-7 in 26-5A play.
Kale Lackey had a double and triple among his three-hit performance, drove in one run and scored twice, and Cooper Duennenberg, Walker Grimes, Eric Tenery and Sam Letz chipped in two hits each. Tenery and Letz doubled against the Matadors’ pitching.
Coleson Abel and Fisher Roberts pounded out one hit each.
Tenery was responsible for three RBIs, and Duennenberg, Abel, Grimes, Lackey, Jack Patterson and Roberts all added solo RBIs. Patterson also contributed two stolen bases to the box score.
Runs scored went to Duennenberg, Abel, Grimes and Lackey with two each, and Tenery and Roberts with one apiece.
Abel and Letz combined on the mound, where Abel started and went 5-2/3 innings before Letz came on for just over an inning of relief. Abel allowed two hits and struck out 12. Letz had one strikeout victim and gave up one hit.
The Antlers are off until Tuesday, April 20 when they travel to Buda Johnson. The next home game is Friday, April 23 with New Braunfels Canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.