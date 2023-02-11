Antlers hold back SA Wagner 2-1

SAN ANTONIO – The Antlers snapped their two-game skid in District 26-5A soccer matches by collecting a 2-1 decision over San Antonio Wagner Friday night at Thunderbird Stadium.
All goal-making happened in the first half.
Bhodey Miller and Ian Jacome managed goals, and each assisted as well.
Cris Tienda recorded four saves at goal.
The win moved Tivy to 2-3 in district and was the team’s sixth overall victory.
The Antlers are at San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday.
