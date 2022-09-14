Spikes battle Boerne South, record two wins

Hal Peterson Middle School football teams won a pair against Boerne Voss, lost one and ‘Mother Nature’ cut into another game when the Spikes engaged in their second games of the year Tuesday night at Spikes Stadium
Spikes 8A
At Voss’ home field the Spikes 8A team lost 28-8.
Quarterback Seth Shuler was 6 of 13 passing for 113 yards.
The only Spikes’ TD came from Connor Bloomer, who caught three of Shuler’s completions. Bloomer averaged 30 yards per reception.
Wesley Miller caught Shuler’s remaining completion for 23 yards.
HPMS’ ground game was led by runningbacks Cooper Jaimes (8 carries, 48 yards) and Sam Huff (3 carries, 17 yards).
Spikes 8B
Quarterback Logan Spalding threw for 95 yards in a 12-8 win for the 8B Spikes.
Denton Taylor carried the ball five times for 51 yards and scored both touchdowns.
Hudson McDowell tacked on six carries for 32 yards and the air game was aided by Brandon Montoya (3 catches, 33 yards), Joe Zabala (2 catches, 2 yards), and Nolan Anders (1 catch, 25 yards).
Spalding starred on defense as well with three interceptions.
Spikes 7A
The HPMS 7A team led 24-16 at the end of the first quarter at Spikes Field and 38-30 at halftime when the game was called due to lightning strikes.
Josh Wheatfall ran for touchdowns covering 62 and 50 yards and he caught a 40-yard score from Aden Baldwin.
Baldwin threw a 35-yard TD pass to Kenyon Armelin and Armelin returned a kickoff 60-yards for another score.
Jonathan Tienda kicked four extra points and Jesus Salinas blocked a Voss PAT attempt.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team made its 14-0 halftime lead stand in a game where that was the final margin of victory for HPMS.
Jonathan Maya’s 45-yard run in the first quarter and Rodney Buxton’s 60-yard scamper in the second period resulted in HPMS touchdowns. Lorenzo Garcia kicked the PAT.
Defensively, Reid Sonnenberg recovered a fumble, Eli Throckmorton recorded a sack, and tackle leaders were Noah Macias with four, and Waylon Davila and Ryan Blue with three each.
The eight graders are at Boerne South on Tuesday, while the seventh hosts Boerne South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.