Tivy sending 12 tracksters to area meet in San Antonio

NEW BRAUNFELS — A dozen Tivy athletes extended their seasons by virtue of performances at the District 26-5A Track and Field Meet held March 30-31 at New Braunfels Canyon High School.
Lady Antlers headed to the area meet in San Antonio are Millie Howerton, Jamie Jackson, Makayla Foster, Karlyn Dyal and Shayla Slaughter.
Area Antlers will be Dalton Hanus, Ethan Wrase, Fisher Middleton, Zach Donaldson, Ronald Hanneman, Caleb Fineske and Luke Johnston.
Athletes finishing as one of the top four in their events qualified, and the girls’ contingent will represent in five events while the boys are going in six.
Howerton won the 300-meter hurdles (45.51) and was second in the 110M hurdles (16.46), and will also run a leg of the third-place 4x400M relay with Jackson, Foster and Dyal, which clocked a season-best 4:09.
Slaughter made postseason after taking second in the discus with a throw of 106-feet, 6-inches and placing fourth in the shotput with a heave of 32-4 1/2.
Fineske was a winner for the Antlers in the long jump, where he went 20-9 1/2.
Wrase in the 800M run (2:00.29) was third and also part of the fourth-place 4x400M relay team with Hanus, Hayden Poe and Ronald Hanneman. The group ran 3:31.
Hanus, Fisher Middleton, Zach Donaldson and Hanneman ran third in the 4x100M relay (43.61). Hanus in the 400M dash with 50.90, and Luke Johnston in triple jump at 41-1/2 were fourth to also qualify.
In the team standings the Lady Antlers were fifth with 47 points that also included contributions from Abigail Malinak, who was sixth in the 110M hurdles, Jackson running fifth in the 300s, and Foster taking fifth in pole vault.
Poe’s sixth in the 300M hurdles was the other scoring for the Antlers, who were sixth with 45 points.
Girls’ standings and points showed Boerne Champion (163), Dripping Springs (133), New Braunfels Canyon (85), San Antonio Veterans Memorial (57), Tivy, Kyle Lehman (44), Seguin (34), Alamo Heights (29) and Buda Johnson (28).
The boys’ rundown had Champion (184), Dripping Springs (146), Alamo Heights (82), Canyon (63), Seguin (51), Tivy, Veterans Memorial (22), Johnson (21) and Lehman (6).
The 5A area meet pitting 26-5A against 25-5A will be held April 23 at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Tivy’s junior varsity teams finished eighth in the girls’ division and seventh on the boys’ side at this week’s 26-5A meet.
Lady Antlers JV points totaled 26 from Toby Treiber, who won the high jump and placed second in long jump and third in triple jump, and ran on the sixth-place 4x400M relay team with Jazlyn Belmontes, Hannah Moore and Paige Davis.
Aiden Varwig’s third-place run in 300M hurdles, Luis Ceballos placing fourth in shotput, Baltxar San Miguel throwing sixth in shot, and the sixth-place 4x400M quartet of Aaron Barefoot, Jesus Sandoval, Caden Brown and Andres Bean accounted for the Antler JV’s 13 points.
