OLH falls in third round of playoffs to Boerne Geneva

BOERNE -- OLH’s soccer season came to an end in the third round of the TAPPS District 4 D-III soccer tournament Thursday, Feb. 9 when the Hawks lost 3-0 to Boerne Geneva.
OLH finished the year 4-9-1, and the match was its first versus Geneva. The two sides did not meet earlier in regular district play due to unavoidable conflicts.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 the Hawks suffered their first loss in the double elimination event when Corpus Christi Incarnate Word won 6-1 on its home field. CCIW also beat OLH 3-1 during the regular portion of the district schedule.
Cris Angel scored for OLH on a free kick.
“The team saw a lot of progress for being as young as we are. I think one big hindrance was a lack of numbers and bench depth. I think this game showed lack of depth with players having some nagging injuries and fatigue, which played a big role in our loss,” said OLH head coach Bishop Wood.
A measure of extraction helped OLH advance from the first round when the Hawks beat San Antonio Atonement Academy 2-1 Saturday, Feb. 54 in San Antonio.
Hailee Gooden and Cris Angel scored OLH’s goals to help even the season series with Atonement.
Angel and Danik Garcia assisted on each score.
The win evened wins against Atonement Academy which beat OLH 4-3 in Kerrville during regular district action.
OLH’s win advanced the Hawks to be pitted against Corpus Christi Incarnate Word in round two.
