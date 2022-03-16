Blackledge has record pitching performance in win over Junction

GOLDTHWAITE – The Center Point Lady Pirates softball team had a breakeven Spring Break set of games that were highlighted by a record making pitching performance and extra inning victory.
A 6-1 loss to Goldthwaite on Tuesday left the Lady Pirates 1-2 in 29-2A, but working overtime to beat Junction 4-3 one game prior showed Center Point has the potential to be a force in the district race.
The Lady Pirates and Goldthwaite were locked up 1-1 into the fourth when the Eagles eked ahead 2-1, added three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to win. None of Goldthwaite’s run were earned, rather they came by way of seven Center Point errors.
Kaylee Blackledge was on the mound where she recorded 12 strike victims, taking her to a two-game total of 38. Blackledge allowed four hits, no walks, and 74-percent of her 94 pitches were K’s.
Against another set of Eagles, Blackledge fanned 26 Junction batters Monday for a Center Point High School record during the Lady Pirates’ 4-3 win that happened in 10 innings.
“Kaylee was really on and sitting down batters. I didn’t realize the number was so high until after the game. 26 strikeouts is unreal. I’m glad I got to witness it,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
Blackledge, a Texas Tech commit, whiffed seven of the first eight Junction batters she faced. In the 10th with Center Point up by one, Blackledge set down the order to end the game.
None of Junction’s runs were earned.
Blackledge issued only one walk while allowing two hits. Out of 128 pitches, Blackledge threw 101 strikes (79-percent).
Totals for Goldthwaite and Junction games combined had Samantha Castaneda as Center Point’s leading hitter with five, one of which was a double against Junction. Single runs were credited to Tania Duran (Goldthwaite), and Destiny Johnson, Blackledge, Castaneda, and Liliana Espinosa (Junction).
Espinosa walked, then scored the winning run against Junction when Blackledge’s hard grounder was misplayed. Blackledge, Castaneda and Toree Beckerson batted in runs versus Junction. Duran added a stolen base to her stats during the loss to Goldthwaite.
LADY PIRATES v GOLDTHWAITE – MARCH 15
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 3 7
GOLDTHWAITE 1 0 0 1 3 1 x -- 6 4 1
LP: Blackledge
SB: Duran
LADY PIRATES v JUNCTION – MARCH 14
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -- 4 6 4
JUNCTION 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 -- 3 2 1
WP: Blackledge
DBL: Castaneda
HBP: Blackledge, Castaneda, Jasmine Pena
SB: Johnson
