Tivy JV bags bears with 20-18 thriller win

BASTROP – Seven sacks and three scores in excess of 20-plus yards marked the Tivy junior varsity's come-from-behind-win over Bastrop in sub-varsity football action Thursday when the Antlers bounced the Bears 20-18.
The win evened Tivy’s JV district record at 1-1 and season mark to 4-1.
Curtis Woods and Blaine Gaffney each had two sacks while Josh Ellis, Anieli Caldera and Peyton Middleton also got in on bagging Bears with one sack apiece.
Mikey Nelson, Christian Terrazas and Keaton Herman turned in tackles for losses (TFL) that helped Tivy styme Bastrop, while the offense turned up the heat after the first period.
Bastrop took a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter, but Tivy led 7-6 at halftime after Domynik Vasquez’ 7-yard run into the endzone was capped off by Pablo Rivera’s extra point kick.
Cade Jones completed a 30-yard pass to Rocky DeLeon that set up Vasquez.
Vasquez returned his set-up with one of his own when he ran 15 yards in the third quarter, allowing for Cade Jones’ 22-yard TD run that boosted Tivy’s lead to 13-6.
Later in the quarter, Cade Jones competed a 41-yard touchdown pass to his brother Carson Jones, and Rivera’s extra point kick was good.
Bastrop managed to score late, but one of Tivy’s sacks and another TFL prevented the Bears’ total comeback.
The Antler JV team goes for win number five when they host Comal Pieper on Thursday.
