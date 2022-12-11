Audrain ties for first place at Brandeis tourney

FAIR OAKS RANCH – Tivy’s Lake Audrain tied for first place as a medalist Monday at the 2022 Brandeis High School Fall Classic Golf Tournament.
Audrain, representing the Antlers as an individual, shot two-under 70 on the Fair Oaks Ranch course. Audrain’s score tied for first with Price Hill of Boerne High. There were 120 players in the field from 32 schools.
Both Audrain and Hill were one-stoke better than Bruce Womack from Tivy’s sometimes district rival Alamo Heights.
As it was, Audrain bested 23 players from Tivy’s current 26-5A district, including five from Boerne Champion’s Navy team, five each from Comal ISD programs Canyon and Pieper, and four from Champion White as well as SA Veterans Memorial.
