Ibarra wins 3-point contest at Hawks tourney

Sam Ibarra, of Our Lady of the Hills College Prep, won the 3-point contest held as part of festivities at the Hawks Winter Classic Basketball Tournament held earlier in the week at Cailloux Gym.
The contest consisted of four rounds, where participants attempted 10 shots in 30 seconds. Ibarra defeated Jaedan Castro from Round Rock Christian Academy 5-4 for top honors
