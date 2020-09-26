Antlers drop opener to Dripping Springs

Tivy’s long-awaited 2020 season opener ended in disappointment Friday as the Antlers fell 14-0 to Dripping Springs in non-district action at Tiger Stadium.
Tivy’s defense posted a solid performance, holding Dripping Springs to only 152 total offensive yards on the night, an effort fueled by Jack Patterson’s two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
“On the first interception, all of their receivers went deep and I just hung back in the end zone and then went for the ball,” Patterson said. “The second was a little harder. I actually had to chase it down and grab it.”
Tivy’s Conner Scherer recovered the fumble forced by Patterson, while Micah Harrison was credited for stripping the ball recovered by Patterson.
Although the Antlers’ offense struggled to reach the end zone throughout the night, there were many shining moments projecting hope for an exciting season.
Tivy quarterback Coleson Abel completed 14 of 18 passes for 137 yards and rushed for another 66 yards, while Jack Frazier, a newcomer to the team at wide receiver, teamed up with Abel for five receptions and 48 yards on a single series that fell short of a touchdown.
“I dropped the first ball and thankfully the coaches didn’t give up on me and called three or four pass plays, and they were all thrown to me and I caught them,” Frazier said.
Dripping Springs’ first score of the game came with 3:35 left in the third quarter when Tiger quarterback Cameron O’Banan tossed up a 4-yard pass to Preston Alford for a touchdown. Carter Williams’ PAT kick split the uprights to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Dripping Springs didn’t score again until the end of the fourth quarter when John Martinez scooped up an Antler fumble and scampered 16 yards to paydirt. Williams made good on the extra point with 1:35 left to play and the Tigers upped their lead to 14-0.
After waiting to see if there would actually be a season and making multiple adjustments to accommodate safety requirements, Tivy coach David Jones said he was happy to back on the field, praised his defense, and plans to continue to work on his offense.
“These kids played hard,” Jones said. “Defense played lights out and gave us every opportunity (to score), and we didn’t take advantage of it. We have to get better on offense. We’ve got to get some things cleaned up and we we’ve got to take care of our business better.”
The Antlers (0-1) travel to Corpus Christi Friday to take on Calallen at 7:30 p.m.
