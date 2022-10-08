Hawks grounded by Eagles

Our Lady of the Hills was held to 118 total yards by the Eagles from Smoking For Jesus Ministry when the Hawks were shutout 45-0 at home Friday in a non-district 6-man football game.
OLH fell to 1-5 and has one more non-league test on tap before beginning its version of district action.
SFJ put the game away with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter due to 6-man policies that calls contests due to the 45-points rule.
“We got to the third quarter, stopped them once and they mirrored a lot of things offensively that San Marcos Academy does, but are a lot more athletic. We just were out-athleted in this game,” said OLH head coach Brock Kenyon.
SFJ scored long-distance via 49, 12, 21 and 32 yards, and added touchdowns from 1, 7 and 4. The Eagles tacked on three 1-point conversions and had a PAT blocked.
Offensively, Edgar Rodelo rushed for 27 yards on 12 carries with a long run of 15. Jake Mein had 26 on 7 rushes. Francis Arredondo was tackled for an 8-yard loss.
On the receiving end of Mein’s five completions were Cris Angel catching four for 43 yards and Hayden Juenke gaining 30 yards with one haul.
The Hawks drove the ball three series in which they turned it over on downs, once at SFJ’s 17-yard line. The Hawks did not pick up a first down until 2:57 remained in the first quarter and was hampered with three fumbles that hurt consistent moves, although only one was lost.
Rodelo made four tackles, Juenke had three and blocked the PAT attempt, and two tackles each were by Angel, Max Verhelst and Arredondo.
Hawks Field is the site for Friday’s OLH homecoming game against Brooks Collegiate Academy and opens district with SMA on Oct. 21.
