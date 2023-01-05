Late flurry not enough for Lady Antlers over Champion

A late fourth quarter flurry was not enough to offset early coldness when Tivy hosted Boerne Champion in District 26-5A girls basketball action Tuesday, Jan. 3, and the end result was a narrow 42-40 setback for the Lady Antlers, who suffered their first district loss.
Tivy trailed by 42-30 when Kyra Wheatfall ignited Tivy’s 10-0 run by hitting a field goal with 2:57 left in the fourth quarter. Wheatfall sank another bucket 16 seconds later when she took a pass from Solaya Gorham. Riley Dill had made a steal and passed to Gorham who connected for the assist.
With 2:06 in the game, Wheatfall made a free throw, which made the score 42-35. Dill dropped in a bucket with 1:59 to go, trimming Champions’ lead to 42-37. Wheatfall tossed in a three-pointer with 1:30 before the final buzzer, getting Tivy within what would be the final margin.
An inbound attempt went awry with two seconds remaining, allowing Champion to take the first-round match against the Lady Antlers.
Dill finished with 16 points for Tivy and Wheatfall finished with 12 in the game that saw each team suffer droughts, only Tivy’s came before halftime, causing the Lady Antlers to play catchup the entire time after break.
Both teams were knotted 12-12 after the first period, but Tivy’s dry spell resulted in just four second period points that included one field goal. Tivy’s 12-2 dominance over the final eight minutes was ever-so-close.
Tivy also struggled at the free throw line where the Lady Antlers made just five of 11 while Champion sank four of six.
“Champion is very aggressive and physical. We have to be ready to go by those types of teams. When it gets tough we can’t stand around. We finally flew around and let go and we grew up a lot,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
The Lady Antlers loss marked the first time this season the team dropped consecutive games, leaving Tivy 13-4 overall and 3-1 in district. Champion also moved to 3-1 for league action.
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Boerne Champion 42 Tivy 40
Tivy – 12 4 12 12 -- 40
Champion – 12 12 16 2 -- 42
Tivy – Riley Dill 6-0-4-16, Kyra Wheatfall 4-1-1-12, Solaya Gorham 3-0-0-6, Emma Schumacher 2-0-0-4, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-0-2,
Champion – Marquart 3-2-2-14, Hankins 4-0-1-9, Barriero 4-0-0-8, Lonsdale 1-1-0-5, Keilman 0-1-0-3, Gonzales 1-0-0-2, Erlastoesser 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Champion 24, Tivy 16
Free Throws: Tivy –5 of 11 (45.4-percent); Champion – 4 of 6 (66.6-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Wheatfall (1); Champion – Marquart (2), Lonsdale (1), Keilman (1)
