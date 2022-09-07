Spikes sweep Little Billies in season opener

Spikes football began the season by beating Fredericksburg in all four games played Tuesday.
Spikes 8A
At Spikes Field, the HPMS 8A team blasted the Little Billies 36-6.
Aiden Zavala came up with 40 yards rushing with one TD and scored another touchdown when he returned a kickoff 80 yards.
Jackson Kerth totaled 97 yards receiving with two touchdowns.
Seth Shuler threw for both scores as part of his 110 yards passing and he added 28 yards rushing.
Conner Bloomer ran for a seven-yard touchdown, while Cooper Jaimes tacked on another 35 rushing yards for the Spikes.
Defensively, Jaimes made six tackles that amounted to 30 yards in losses for Fredericksburg. Gerardo Delgadillo had four tackles that added up to 14 yards in losses.
Amado Hernandez tacked on two sacks.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B team won 28-6.
Brandon Montoya scored twice for HPMS.
Logan Spalding and Sam Huff each reached the endzone once.
Spikes 7A
In Fredericksburg, the HPMS 7A team recorded a 14-8 win, after trailing at halftime.
The Spikes 7A team got their first-half TD when Kenyon Armelin raced 72 yards with Fredericksburg’s first quarter kickoff. Armelin booted the PAT.
The Little Billies scored and added two points to lead 8-7
Armelin’s 44-yard TD run in the fourth and his PAT kick proved to be the game winner.
Fredericksburg saw scoring threats broken up by Jack Valentine’s swatted pass, as well as fumble recoveries by Armelin and Josh Wheatfall.
Spikes 7B
The 7B Spikes made their 8-0 halftime lead stand in registering a shutout over Fredericksburg at Little Billies Field.
HPMS’ only needed score happened in the second quarter when Braxton Simpson completed a 13-yard TD pass to Rodney Buxton, followed by Jonathan Tienda’s extra point kick.
Buxton helped special teams shine when he returned a punt 24 yards.
Blanking of the Billies was spearheaded by Spike defenders Ryan Blue’s recovered fumble, Noah Macias (4 1/2 tackles), Waylon Davila (4 tackles) and Reid Sonnenberg (3 tackles).
The Spikes take on Boerne Voss on Tuesday, with the eighth graders on the road and seventh grade hosting. Game times are 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.