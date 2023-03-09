Antlers blow out Thunderbirds 8-0

The Antlers ran wild against San Antonio Wagner, 8-0, when Tivy hosted the Thunderbirds in boys’ District 26-5A soccer on what served as “Senior Night” for four athletes.
Senior Will Robinson scored four goals, and classmate Bhodey Miller kicked in three.
Tomas Rodelo added one during the game where Tivy had two first half scores, and six in the second.
Miller led assists with three, Robinson had two, and one each was credited to Cort Orgera, and Briam Gutierrez.
Cris Tienda saved eight shots at goalie.
“We played hard,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker. “We had a hard time getting the ball in the net first half, but obviously things went better in the second. In a game like this with all the excitement up top, our defense played really well, made some adjustments in the second half, and really played a solid game."
“I was proud of the effort all around, and incredibly proud of our seniors. They deserved this kind of game on senior night. Bhodey, Will, Sebastian Samardak and Kavon Casillas are great kids, and will be missed” said Zunker.
The win moved Tivy back over .500 overall (10-9-3), and in district (6-5-1).
