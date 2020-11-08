Hawks pound St. Mary's Hall

Our Lady of the Hills set up a winner-take-all confrontation for its regular season finale by defeating San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall 55-6 on Friday at Hawk Field in TAPPS Division II District 5 action.
With the victory the Hawks moved to 5-0 in district play and 6-0 overall and will travel to New Braunfels this Friday to face unbeaten loop rival New Braunfels Christian, who also has a 5-0 district record after whipping Laredo St Augustine on Friday, 46-0. Overall, the Wildcats are 5-1.
“A win at New Braunfels next week means a first-round bye and a second-round home playoff game,” OLH coach Chris Ramirez said. “A district runner up would give us a first-round home game and a second-round neutral site game. I expect a tough game against a very good New Braunfels Christian team, and I’m very proud of the Hawks in our latest game against St. Mary’s Hall.
Indeed, against the Barons the Hawks led 45-6 after the first quarter and ended the game at halftime holding a 55-6 edge.
OLH’s Kolten Kitchens completed five of six passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns and led the Hawks’ rushing attack with 112 yards and one score on nine carries.
Leading the receiving corps was Stefan Sirianni with two receptions for 22 yards and a TD. Matthew Cummings caught one pass for a touchdown, Cade Crawley cradled a PAT toss, and Clayton Gillen and Julian Garza netted another 30 yards for OLH on solo grabs.
Tres Cervantes scored a rushing touchdown and Deacon Cruz averaged seven yards per rush attempt on three totes.
Defensively, Crawley made four tackles and blocked a punt. Matthew Cummings also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, and Kitchens had five tackles plus an interception return for a score.
More special teams plays came courtesy of Luke Martinez, who returned a punt 40 yards to the end zone, and Stephen Grocki connecting for four PAT kicks and a 38-yard field goal.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Ramirez said. “I’m especially happy about the different ways we scored. We scored seven different ways, which speaks to the depth and versatility of our team. The boys are always fired up to play at home, and their energy was contagious. Next week will be the district championship, with major implications on the line.”
