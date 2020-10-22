Peterson takes three games from Boerne South

HPMS 7A 46
Boerne South 19
Peterson 7A’s Colin Rose ran for touchdowns of 20, 30 and 40 yards, and the Spikes ran their unbeaten season record to 7-0 by blasting Boerne South, 46-19, Tuesday in middle school action at Antler Stadium.
Peterson’s Davis Caraway added a 40-yard TD run, Anthony Falcon scored on a 45-yard jaunt, and George Eastland reached the end zone on a 10-yard run.
Jake Zirkel booted five 2-point kicks for the Spikes.
Falcon led Peterson’s defensive effort with an interception, Mikkel Pieper had a fumble recovery and Guy Flores a sack, and Lawrence Sanchez logged a tackle for a loss.
Boerne South 25
HPMS 7B 0
Boerne South snapped Peterson 7B’s four-game win streak by topping the Spikes, 25-0, in more middle school action Tuesday at Antler Stadium.
Peterson’s Kaeden Rodriguez intercepted a Boerne South pass, and Samuel Baker, Zair Zapata and Braedon Thibodeaux all recorded a tackle for a loss.
On the offensive side of the ball, Tait Sonnenberg logged runs of 35, 27, 16 and 19 yards for the Spikes, and Samuel Baker had a run of 17 yards.
The Spikes 7B team is now 4-2-1 for the season.
HPMS 8A 46
Boerne South 0
Peterson 8A’s Cade Jones ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third, and the Spikes blew past Boerne South, 46-0, Tuesday in Boerne.
Jones scored on runs of 31 and 40 yards and threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Dominyk Vasquez, all in the first half. Wiley Landrum booted three 2-point kicks to put Peterson ahead 24-0 at the break.
Vasquez raced 72 yards for a score in the third quarter, and Myles Jordan’s 15-yard TD run, plus two more Landrum PAT kicks, upped the Spikes’ edge to 40-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Peterson’s Aiden Irvin capped the night with a 3-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, but the PAT failed.
Helping out the Spikes’ offense with a pass reception was Irvin hauling in a 17-yard pass from Jordan.
On the defensive side of the ball, tackles for losses were made by Irvin, Jaykwon Benson and Cole Dendy. A fumble was forced by Caleb Lopez, and fumble recoveries were made by Jones, Andrew Valderez and Rocky Deleon.
Mikey Nelson blocked punt for Peterson’s special teams.
HPMS 8B 18
Boerne South 6
Peterson 8B’s James Montrose ran for touchdowns of 9 and 3 yards to lead the Spikes past host Boerne South, 18-6, in more middle school action Tuesday.
Peyton Middleton added a 10-yard touchdown run for Peterson.
Turnovers on defense were produced by DJ Rodarte and Jakob Clark with interceptions, and Jesse Montrose with a fumble recovery. Mason Gore and Daniel Rodriguez both recorded sacks, and James Montrose logged a tackle for lost yardage.
Running and catching the ball to help out Peterson’s offense were Jesse Montrose, Diego Benevidez and Peyton Bailey.
Eli Dent starred on special teams with a big hit on a kickoff.
